Al Said is a 155m motor yacht which was custom built in 2008 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen. This magnificent yacht features exterior styling by Espen Oeino, with interior design by Redman Whitely Dixon.

Like most royal superyachts, little is known about Al Said, a giant mega yacht formerly codenamed "Project Sunflower". She was delivered to the Sultan of Oman in 2008 as a replacement for a smaller mega yacht of the same name.

At a stunning 155m, Al Said consists of six large decks and features striking exterior and interior design by Espen Oeino International, the same company that designed the stunning 127m mega yacht Octopus.

Al Said has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 24m (78.74ft) and a 5.20m (17.06ft) draft. The mega yacht is capable of 25 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 22 knots.

According to reports, Al Said is said to accommodate as many as 70 guests and 154 professional crew, as well as featuring a concert room capable of accommodating a 50 piece orchestra. She is also capable of carrying up to 154 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

