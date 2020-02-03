Read online now
Length 139m
Year 1999

Al Salamah is a 139.30m (457.02ft) motor yacht, custom built in 1999. Terence Disdale is responsible for her beautiful exterior and interior design. She was last refitted in 2009.

Al Salamah has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 23.50m (77.10ft) and a 4.8m (15.75ft) draft.

Performance + Capabilities
Al Salamah is capable of 22 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 17 knots from her 840,000-litre fuel tanks.

Al Salamah Accommodation
Al Salamah offers accommodation for up to 40 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 96 crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

 

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

40
80 10 70

speed:

22Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

23.5m

crew:

96

draft:

4.8m
