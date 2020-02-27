Al Shmookh is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Gulf Craft.

Al Shmookh is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Al Shmookh measures 37.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.54 metres.

Al Shmookh has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gulf Craft.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al Shmookh has a fuel capacity of 28,466 litres, and a water capacity of 5,716 litres.

Accommodation

Al Shmookh accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.