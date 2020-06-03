Al Shoua
1980|
Motor Yacht
Al Shoua is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by RYSCO - Rockport Yacht & Supply Co..
Design
Al Shoua measures 56.62 metres in length and has a beam of 12.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,233 tonnes.
Al Shoua has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Shadow Marine.
Al Shoua also features naval architecture by Lay, Pitman & Associates and RYSCO - Rockport Yacht & Supply Co..
Performance and Capabilities
Al Shoua has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Al Shoua has a fuel capacity of 350,160 litres.
Other Specifications
Al Shoua has a hull NB of 49.