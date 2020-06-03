Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 56.62m
Year 1980

Al Shoua

1980

|

Motor Yacht

Al Shoua is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by RYSCO - Rockport Yacht & Supply Co..

Design

Al Shoua measures 56.62 metres in length and has a beam of 12.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,233 tonnes.

Al Shoua has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Shadow Marine.

Al Shoua also features naval architecture by Lay, Pitman & Associates and RYSCO - Rockport Yacht & Supply Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Al Shoua has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Al Shoua is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by RYSCO - Rockport Yacht & Supply Co..

Design

Al Shoua measures 56.62 metres in length and has a beam of 12.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,233 tonnes.

Al Shoua has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Shadow Marine.

Al Shoua also features naval architecture by Lay, Pitman & Associates and RYSCO - Rockport Yacht & Supply Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Al Shoua has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al Shoua has a fuel capacity of 350,160 litres.

Other Specifications

Al Shoua has a hull NB of 49.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

12.19m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Featured Events