Al Shoua is a custom motor yacht launched in 1980 by RYSCO - Rockport Yacht & Supply Co..

Design

Al Shoua measures 56.62 metres in length and has a beam of 12.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,233 tonnes.

Al Shoua has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Shadow Marine.

Al Shoua also features naval architecture by Lay, Pitman & Associates and RYSCO - Rockport Yacht & Supply Co..

Performance and Capabilities

Al Shoua has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al Shoua has a fuel capacity of 350,160 litres.

Other Specifications

Al Shoua has a hull NB of 49.