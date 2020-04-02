Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 2004

Al-To-Mar

2004

Motor Yacht

Al-To-Mar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Al-To-Mar measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Al-To-Mar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Al-To-Mar also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Al-To-Mar has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Al-To-Mar has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Al-To-Mar accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

28Kn

cabins:

2

beam:

6.6m

crew:

3

draft:

2.6m
