Length 24.99m
Year 2004

Alaina is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Alaina measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.17 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Alaina has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Alaina accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

32Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.17m

crew:

2

draft:

1.7m
