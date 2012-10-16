Alalunga is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Nautor's Swan.

Alalunga is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Nautor's Swan.

Design

Alalunga measures 30.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 metres and a beam of 7.06 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 84 tonnes.

Alalunga has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Nautor's Swan.

Alalunga also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Alalunga has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Alalunga accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alalunga has a hull NB of 100FD / 1.