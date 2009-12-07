Alamshar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Devonport Yachts, in the United Kingdom.

Devonport Yachts was acquired by Pendennis Shipyard Ltd in February 2010. More recently Devonport has been rebranded as Pendennis Plus to align itself more effectively with the Pendennis Group of Companies.

Design

Alamshar measures 50.00 metres in length.

Performance and Capabilities

Alamshar has a top speed of 60 knots. She is powered by a water jets propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Alamshar has a hull NB of 305.