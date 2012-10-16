Alarife is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Barcos Deportivos .

Alarife is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Barcos Deportivos .

Design

Alarife measures 30.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 7.13 metres.

Alarife has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Iñigo Güell.

Performance and Capabilities

Alarife has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Alarife has a fuel capacity of 4,100 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Alarife accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alarife has a hull NB of BD A-100.