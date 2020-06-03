Alaska is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Shipworks Brisbane.

Alaska is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Shipworks Brisbane.

Design

Alaska measures 43.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres.

Alaska has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Bernie Cohen Design.

Alaska also features naval architecture by Burness Corlett - Three Quays Limited.

Performance and Capabilities

Alaska has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alaska has a fuel capacity of 70,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alaska accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alaska has a hull NB of SB01.