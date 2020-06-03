Albacora of Tortola is a custom motor yacht launched in 1948 by Wilton Fijenoord.

Albacora of Tortola is a custom motor yacht launched in 1948 by Wilton Fijenoord.

Design

Albacora of Tortola measures 44.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 6.77 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 283 tonnes.

Albacora of Tortola has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her interior design is by Studio Angeletti.

Albacora of Tortola also features naval architecture by Wilton Fijenoord.

Performance and Capabilities

Albacora of Tortola has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Albacora of Tortola has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Albacora of Tortola accommodates up to 10 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.