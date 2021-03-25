Albacore II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Albacore II measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.

Albacore II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Albacore II also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Albacore II has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Albacore II has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Albacore II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Albacore II has a White hull.

Albacore II flies the flag of Greek.