Length 30.7m
Year 2005
Albacore II
Motor Yacht
Albacore II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Albacore II measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.2 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres.
Albacore II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Albacore II also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Albacore II has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Albacore II has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Albacore II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Albacore II has a White hull.
Albacore II flies the flag of Greek.