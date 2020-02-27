Albatross is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2017.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Albatross measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Albatross has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

Albatross has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Albatross has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Albatross accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.