Albatross is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Delta Marine, in the United States.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Albatross measures 72.20 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 1,700 tonnes.

Albatross has a steel hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Albatross also features naval architecture by Delta Design Group.

Other Specifications

Albatross has a hull NB of 237044.