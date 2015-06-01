Alcanara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by S E Ward & Co, in Australia.

Design

Alcanara measures 29.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes.

Alcanara has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.

Alcanara also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Alcanara has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots.

Alcanara has a fuel capacity of 8,750 litres, and a water capacity of 2,400 litres.

She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alcanara accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alcanara is a Lloyds +100A1 Yacht LCY Code class yacht. She flies the flag of Australia.