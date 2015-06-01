Alcanara
2009|
Sail Yacht
Alcanara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by S E Ward & Co, in Australia.
Design
Alcanara measures 29.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.85 feet and a beam of 7.34 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes.
Alcanara has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.
Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.
Alcanara also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and Capabilities
Alcanara has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots.
Alcanara has a fuel capacity of 8,750 litres, and a water capacity of 2,400 litres.
She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Alcanara accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Alcanara is a Lloyds +100A1 Yacht LCY Code class yacht. She flies the flag of Australia.