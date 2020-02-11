Alchemist is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2018.

Alchemist is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Alchemist measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 134 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Alchemist has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Alchemist also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Mangusta (Overmarine).

Performance and Capabilities

Alchemist has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alchemist has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Alchemist accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alchemist is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 100/02.

Alchemist is a RIVA class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.