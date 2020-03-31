Alcor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Heesen Yachts.

Alcor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Alcor measures 34.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 7.57 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 286 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Alcor has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Alcor also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Alcor has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alcor has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alcor accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alcor has a hull NB of 10835.

Alcor is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.