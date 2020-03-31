Alcor
2000|
Motor Yacht
Alcor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Heesen Yachts.
From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.
Design
Alcor measures 34.84 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 7.57 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 286 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Alcor has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.
Alcor also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Alcor has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Alcor has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Alcor accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Alcor has a hull NB of 10835.
Alcor is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.