Alcyone is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1985 by Ateliers et Chantiers de La Rochelle-Pallice .

Design

Alcyone measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Alcyone has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by André Mauric.

Alcyone also features naval architecture by André Mauric.

Performance and Capabilities

Alcyone has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Alcyone is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1985 by Ateliers et Chantiers de La Rochelle-Pallice .

Design

Alcyone measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Alcyone has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by André Mauric.

Alcyone also features naval architecture by André Mauric.

Performance and Capabilities

Alcyone has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alcyone has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Alcyone has a hull NB of 1238.