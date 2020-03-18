Read online now
Length 28m
Year 2008

Alda 2

Motor Yacht

Alda 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Permare and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Alda 2 measures 28 metres in length and has a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 98 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Alda 2 has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Alda 2 has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Alda 2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alda 2 flies the flag of Jersey.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

31Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.9m

crew:

3

draft:

-
