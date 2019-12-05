Aldabra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Codecasa.

Aldabra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Codecasa.

Design

Aldabra measures 51.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.

Aldabra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Aldabra also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Aldabra has a top speed of 17.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aldabra has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aldabra accommodates up to 12 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Aldabra is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.116.