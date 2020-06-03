Read online now
Length 31.72m
Year 1995

Aldonza

1995

|

Motor Yacht

Aldonza is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Astilleros de Mallorca .

Design

Aldonza measures 31.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes.

Aldonza has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Aldonza also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Aldonza has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Aldonza accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12.5Kn

cabins:

2

beam:

7.5m

crew:

5

draft:

2.6m
