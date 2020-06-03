We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Aldonza
1995|
Motor Yacht
Aldonza is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Astilleros de Mallorca .
Design
Aldonza measures 31.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes.
Aldonza has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.
Aldonza also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.
Performance and Capabilities
Aldonza has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Aldonza has a fuel capacity of 43,100 litres, and a water capacity of 7,800 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Aldonza accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.