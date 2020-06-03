Aldonza is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Astilleros de Mallorca .

Aldonza is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Astilleros de Mallorca .

Design

Aldonza measures 31.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 280 tonnes.

Aldonza has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Aldonza also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Aldonza has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Aldonza has a fuel capacity of 43,100 litres, and a water capacity of 7,800 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Aldonza accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.