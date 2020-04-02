Alegria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Benetti.

Design

Alegria measures 44.20 metres in length and has a beam of 9.14 feet.

Alegria has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Alegria has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Alegria has a fuel capacity of 16,642 litres, and a water capacity of 2,640 litres.

Accommodation

Alegria accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.