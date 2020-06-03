Read online now
Length 30m
Year 2013

Aleica

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Aleica is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Benetti Sail Division, in Italy.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Aleica measures 30.00 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Aleica has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.

Other Specifications

Aleica has a hull NB of 98-01.

Build Team

