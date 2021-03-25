Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 3 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 41.34m
Year 1993

Alejandra

1993

|

Sail Yacht

Alejandra is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Mefasa.

Design

Alejandra measures 41.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.6 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres.

Alejandra has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Steve Mclaren.

Alejandra also features naval architecture by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Alejandra has a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Alejandra is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1993 by Mefasa.

Design

Alejandra measures 41.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.6 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres.

Alejandra has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Steve Mclaren.

Alejandra also features naval architecture by Bruce King Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Alejandra has a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Alejandra has a fuel capacity of 14,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Alejandra accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alejandra flies the flag of British.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

8.08m

crew:

6

draft:

3.6m
Other Mefasa yachts
Featured Events