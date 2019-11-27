Length 29.2m
Year 2014
Aleksandra
2014|
Motor Yacht
Aleksandra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Ferretti Yachts.
The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.
Design
Aleksandra measures 29.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.
Accommodation
Aleksandra accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.