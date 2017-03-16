Alela is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2012.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Alela measures 25.01 metres in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Her interior design is by Drettmann Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Alela has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Alela has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Alela accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.