Alesia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy and most recently refitted in 2002.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Alesia measures 32.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 175 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Alesia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Alesia also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Alesia has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Alesia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Cantieri di Pisa in Pisa, Italy and most recently refitted in 2002.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Alesia measures 32.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 175 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Alesia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Alesia also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Alesia has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alesia has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alesia accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alesia is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.