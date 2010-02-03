Alessandra
1979|
Motor Yacht
Alessandra (formerly Berengaria) is a 30m motor yacht, custom built in 1979 by Cantieri di Pisa. This luxury yacht's exterior design and engineering are the work of Cantieri di Pisa. She was last refitted in 2007 by Alpha Marine.
Alessandra has a mahogany hull and superstructure with a beam of 8m (26.25ft) ; a 2.10m (6.89ft) draft and 2 decks.
Performance + Capabilities
Alessandra is capable of 26.00 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 17.00 knots from her 13,000-litre fuel tanks.
Alessandra Accommodation
Alessandra offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in 5 suites comprising 1 owner cabin, 4 twin cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 7 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.