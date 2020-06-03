Length 40m
Year 2011
Alessandro
2011|
Sail Yacht
Alessandro is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Yilmaz Yigit in Fethiye, Turkey.
Design
Alessandro measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Alessandro has a mahogany hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Alessandro has a top speed of 14.00 knots.
Alessandro has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Alessandro accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Alessandro is a RINA class yacht.