Alessandro is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Yilmaz Yigit in Fethiye, Turkey.

Design

Alessandro measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.80 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Alessandro has a mahogany hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Alessandro has a top speed of 14.00 knots.

Alessandro has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Alessandro accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alessandro is a RINA class yacht.