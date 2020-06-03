Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 37.5m
Year 1992

Alexa

1992

|

Sail Yacht

Alexa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Y.B.M. .

Design

Alexa measures 37.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 metres.

Alexa has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexa has a top speed of 9 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Alexa accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

9Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7m

crew:

6

draft:

-
Featured Events