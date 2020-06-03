Alexa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1992 by Y.B.M. .

Design

Alexa measures 37.50 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 metres.

Alexa has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexa has a top speed of 9 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Alexa accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.