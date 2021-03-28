Read online now
Length 34.75m
Year 2003

Alexa C2

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Alexa C2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Nordlund Boat Company.

Design

Alexa C2 measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres.

Alexa C2 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Nolan Marine Design.

Her interior design is by Pokela Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexa C2 has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alexa C2 has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,217 litres.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.31m

crew:

-

draft:

1.83m
