Alexa C2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Nordlund Boat Company.

Design

Alexa C2 measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.31 metres.

Alexa C2 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Nolan Marine Design.

Her interior design is by Pokela Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexa C2 has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Alexa C2 has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,217 litres.