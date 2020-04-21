Alexandar V is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by ISA .

Alexandar V is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by ISA .

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Alexandar V measures 48.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes.

Alexandar V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Walter Franchini Architetto.

Alexandar V also features naval architecture by ISA .

Model

Alexandar V is a semi-custom ISA 480 model.

The ISA 480 series presents a development from the smaller 470 series with a range of 48 metre motor yachts built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. The concept was the vision of the team at ISA while the naval architecture is the responsibility of the in-house technical department. The modern exterior is the design of Walter Franchini.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexandar V has a top speed of 16.70 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alexandar V has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alexandar V accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alexandar V is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 480.1.

Alexandar V is a Lloyds Register / RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.