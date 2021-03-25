Luxury motor yacht Alexander with her timeless and elegant design was built and designed in 1965 by German company Lubecker Flender Werke. With a steel hull and superstructure, she measures 122 metres and can accommodate up to 80 guests.

Previously known as Regina Maris, luxury motor yacht Alexander was originally purchased by Greek shipping tycoon John S. Latsis but converted from a passenger vessel to a sleek mega yacht by shipyard Hapaq-Lloyd in 1985 to 1987. Alexander still remains in the Latsis family today.

Alexander cruises comfortably at 16 knots and has exceptional long-range capabilities that allow her passengers to enjoy a wide range of distant destinations, from well-know ports of call to secluded escapes. From her immense array of onboard facilities and water toys to the impressively spacious rooms of her interior, Alexander is an ideal charter yacht for both families and corporate groups.

Charter Yacht Alexander Accomodation

Amongst her 40 cabins are 14 suites each with two double bedrooms, two bathrooms and a salon; a master suite with bathroom, separate Jacuzzi and salon; and 12 staterooms with private en suite facilities. A crew of 57 is available to ensure the needs of guests are met during the charter and they are under the direction of Greek Captain Panorios.

Full of exciting entertainment options, Alexander features a disco bar, 27-seat cinema, children’s playroom and beauty salon among her extensive list of amenities. You will also find onboard a main dining saloon that can seat all passengers at once, a spacious Gazebo reception area, a small hospital, gymnasium, music room, heliport and attractive pool deck complete with pool and Jacuzzi.

Luxury motor yacht Alexander is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Toys include Waverunners, water skis, two Sunseeker 9.40 metre powerboats, Serenella 9.10 metre powerboat , Novamarme 8.80 metre, a Boston Whaler 5.10 metre, and a Zodiac 4.50 metre.

For entertainment back on the yacht deck, Alexander carries a tempting collection of DVDs, music, board games and books in an immense private library.

Although she calls the port of Athens home, during both the summer and winter season Alexander is available for charter in the Mediterranean. She covers the scenic locations of Naples, Sicily, the Riviera, Corsica, Sardinia, Greece, Spain and the Balearic Islands.