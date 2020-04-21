Alexander Again is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Mondomarine .

Alexander Again is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Mondomarine .

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Alexander Again measures 49.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Alexander Again has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Alexander Again also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexander Again has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alexander Again has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alexander Again accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alexander Again has a hull NB of C 22/3.