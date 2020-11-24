Alexander K is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti Sail Division.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Alexander K measures 24.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Alexander K has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Alexander K also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexander K has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Alexander K has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Alexander K accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.