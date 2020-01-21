Alexandra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Alexandra measures 46.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 492 tonnes.

Alexandra has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Alexandra also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexandra has a top speed of 13.8 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alexandra accommodates up to 12 guests in 10 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alexandra is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 47-1.