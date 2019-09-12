Motor yacht Alexandra K is an attractive and luxurious superyacht built and designed in 1982 by CRN Ancona. This impressive Italian vessel is a combination of steel hull and aluminium superstructure. She measures 42.8 metres in length and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Previously christened Anastasia Th, the now Alexandra K proudly flies the Greek flag and is MCA compliant. The luxury yacht underwent an extensive refit in 2000 with a further upgrade between 2005 and 2006. She now features a generous and finely decorated saloon and decks perfect for sunbathing.

Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, Alexandra K is an excellent charter yacht for luxury family holidays. The motor yacht cruises comfortably at 13 knots while a crew of nine, under the direction of Greek Captain Vasilios Makrostergios, ensures the needs of all charter guests are met.

Amongst her six cabins are three twin rooms with en suite facilities; a double room with en suite; a small triple cabin; a VIP stateroom with en suite and sitting area; and Master Suite with dressing room, safe box, fridge and en suite. Besides the main saloon with entertainment systems and two seating areas is the formal dining area that seats up to 12 guests at once.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys include a Boston Whaler, inflatable 570 Planatech tender, two jet skis, water and mono skis and tubes. For entertainment back on the yacht deck, Alexandra K features DVD, CD and Television entertainment in the saloon as well as in each cabin.

Luxury motor yacht Alexandra K sails the waters of Greece during both the summer and winter charter seasons.