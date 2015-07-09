Alexandra V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Alexandra V measures 29.11 metres in length and has a beam of 7.06 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexandra V has a fuel capacity of 11,083 litres, and a water capacity of 1,564 litres.

Accommodation

Alexandra V accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alexandra V has a hull NB of PB986.