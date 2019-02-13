Alexandria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ocea, in Luxembourg.

Alexandria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ocea, in Luxembourg.

Design

Alexandria measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Alexandria has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Alexandria also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexandria has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alexandria has a fuel capacity of 22,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alexandria accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alexandria has a hull NB of 02-041-01.