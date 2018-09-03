Alexia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Wally.

Alexia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Alexia measures 30.63 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 metres and a beam of 6.67 metres.

Alexia has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Soto Acebal.

Her interior design is by Wally.

Alexia also features naval architecture by Soto Acebal .

Performance and Capabilities

Alexia has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Alexia has a fuel capacity of 2,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

Accommodation

Alexia accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.