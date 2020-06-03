Alexia AV is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Cantieri di Pisa, in Italy.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Alexia AV measures 32.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.06 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Alexia AV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Alexia AV also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Alexia AV has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Alexia AV accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alexia AV has a white hull.

Alexia AV is a Hellinic register class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.