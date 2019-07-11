Read online now
Length 36.3m
Year 1989

Alfa 1

1989

Motor Yacht

Alfa 1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Alfa 1 measures 36.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 223 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Alfa 1 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Her interior design is by Pierluigi Acchiappati.

Alfa 1 also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Alfa 1 has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alfa 1 has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alfa 1 has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,050 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alfa 1 accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alfa 1 has a hull NB of 10127.

Alfa 1 is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

32Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.2m

crew:

5

draft:

1.25m
