Alfa 1
1989|
Motor Yacht
Alfa 1 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.
Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership
Design
Alfa 1 measures 36.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 223 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Alfa 1 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.
Her interior design is by Pierluigi Acchiappati.
Alfa 1 also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Alfa 1 has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Alfa 1 has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Alfa 1 has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,050 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Alfa 1 accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Alfa 1 has a hull NB of 10127.
Alfa 1 is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.