Motor yacht Alfa Nero was launched in 2007 by renowned Dutch shipyard OceAnco, bursting onto the yachting scene with uncommon fervour by breaking the contemporary mould of large superyacht design. At 82 metres her build triggered a paradigm shift in luxury yacht design with exteriors by the celebrated team at Nuvolari & Lenard and interiors from the talented Alberto Pinto.

Constructed with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, Alfa Nero can accommodate 12 guests in six lavish cabins. With 1,250-square metres of living space across her 82 metre hull, she provides plenty of space for a bridge deck gym, three separate dining areas, a dance room, pantries on the three guest decks, a separate crew lounge, and a lift servicing and connecting all decks.

The build of motor yacht Alfa Nero was driven by a desire to offer her owners the ultimate luxury cruising experience in their home sailing grounds of the Mediterranean, maximising the lifestyle elements of this part of the world.

This easily recognisable luxury vessel is anything but short of innovative facilities. Amongst her stand-out features is the Nuvolari-designed aft deck ‘beach club’ which features an immense glass-ended pool whose floor can be partially or fully raised, transforming it into a dance floor or helipad on demand.

Her exterior is highlighted by a long, low stern which dominates a large proportion of the super yacht’s length and leads her sleek profile. To outside on-lookers, her most eye-catching feature is the open aft deck and minimal overhangs that offer a departure from conventional design. Each overhang is defined by a stainless steel, oval rail that serves a purpose as illuminative, decorative or environmental.

Outdoor living is undoubtedly a significant feature of her design as she features an impressive amount of space for leisure and entertainment including the 7 x 3.5m swimming pool which stands as one of the largest ever incorporated on a yacht.

The pop-art inspired Pinto interior hints at a nautical theme, particularly evident in details such as side tables resembling staghorn coral and seashell images lining the guest hallway. The intricate staircase wrapping around the glass elevator shaft, two al fresco spa-pools, massage room and gym only add to the subtle elegance of the luxurious vessel.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master stateroom; two double VIP suites; one double guest cabin; and two twin guest cabins. Luxury yacht Alfa Nero is powered by two MTU 4,680hp diesel engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 20 knots and cruise comfortably at 18.