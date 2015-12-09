Alfa Quattro is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Alfa Quattro measures 26.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.47 feet.

Alfa Quattro has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Alfa Quattro is a semi-custom Sunseeker 86 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 86 semi-custom model include: Lejos, PANTO, Tambora, It Was A Good Day.

Performance and Capabilities

Alfa Quattro has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 8l3b diesel engines .

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alfa Quattro accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alfa Quattro is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Jersey.