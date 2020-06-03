Alfa Romeo II is a 29.87m sailing yacht launched in 2005. She features exterior styling by Reichel-Pugh, and engineering by Reichel-Pugh & McConaghy Boats.

Sailing yacht Alfa Romeo II has a 44-metre carbon fibre mast and rigging built by Southern Spars, with Harken winches.



Alfa Romeo II is considered the fastest supermaxi mono hull in the world; thought to be capable of 35 knots downwind in a fresh breeze.

Some of the Alfa Romeo II’s systems are operated via PLCs, automatically stepping up engine speed as power is required to operate the hydraulic ram actuating the canting keel, or disengaging the propeller when it is retracted into the hull to reduce drag.

