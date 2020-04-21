Alfa XII is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

Alfa XII is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Alfa XII measures 40.54 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.43 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 310 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Alfa XII has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Alfa XII also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Alfa XII has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alfa XII has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Alfa XII accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alfa XII has a hull NB of 133.02.

Alfa XII is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.