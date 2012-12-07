Read online now
Length 27.7m
Year 2004

ALFI

2004

|

Motor Yacht

ALFI is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

ALFI measures 27.7 feet in length and has a beam of 6 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

ALFI has a composite hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

ALFI has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

Accommodation

ALFI accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

ALFI flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

34Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6m

crew:

3

draft:

-
