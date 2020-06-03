Algorythm is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Algorythm measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.82 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Algorythm has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Algorythm accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.