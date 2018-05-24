Alhena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Alhena is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Alhena measures 34.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 207 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Her interior design is by Laura Baldoni de Gorga.

Alhena also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Alhena has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alhena has a fuel capacity of 24,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Accommodation

Alhena accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Alhena has a hull NB of 107.

Alhena flies the flag of Italy.