Alicia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by Defoe Shipbuilding Co. and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Alicia measures 51 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.12 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres.

Alicia has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rainsford Mann Design.

Rainsford Mann Design (RMD Marine) is a London-based international design firm offering clients exceptional knowledge of yacht design combined with a unique approach that sees emphasis on the synchronisation of interior and exterior styling.

Alicia also features naval architecture by John H. Wells, Inc..

Performance and Capabilities

Alicia has a top speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alicia has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres.

Accommodation

Alicia accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.